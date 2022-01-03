Peterborough hospitals look back on highlights from 2021.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust have shared positive stories from each month of 2021.

As the year comes to a close, hospitals serving Peterborough and the surrounding area have shared their highlights from 2021.

By Rosie Boon
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 1:30 pm

Despite a turbulent year dealing with the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, North West Anglia Foundation Trust has shared some positive highlights from each month of the year.  At the beginning of the year vaccination clinics were opened at Peterborough City and Hinchingbrook hospitals. New urgent care facilities were launched as well as a new digital appointment system. A huge thank-you goes to all the staff that work in the trust, who are celebrated all year round. August saw the trust highlight the focus on their staff’s health and well-being with ‘Awesome August’ as a way to thank them for their hard-work and dedication.

We opened our first-ever vaccination clinics on our Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospital sites to deliver the first doses of the newly-developed Covid-19 vaccine to NHS staff across the area and beyond.

The Emergency Department team at Peterborough City Hospital was commended by CQC inspectors for the improvements made to patient experience and leadership. CQC officials conducted an unannounced inspection in the height of pandemic pressures.

We were proud to announce the recruitment of our 600 th patient to the life-saving Covid-19 ‘Recovery’ research trial. This means that 1 in 5 patients admitted with Covid-19 infection have participated in this important trial.

We celebrated the first important step in winning national approval to build a new operating theatres block on the Hinchingbrooke site to replace the existing theatres which are approaching the end of their operational life. As the project has progressed in 2021, we are on target to start construction in early 2022.

