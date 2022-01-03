Peterborough hospitals look back on highlights from 2021.

Despite a turbulent year dealing with the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, North West Anglia Foundation Trust has shared some positive highlights from each month of the year. At the beginning of the year vaccination clinics were opened at Peterborough City and Hinchingbrook hospitals. New urgent care facilities were launched as well as a new digital appointment system. A huge thank-you goes to all the staff that work in the trust, who are celebrated all year round. August saw the trust highlight the focus on their staff’s health and well-being with ‘Awesome August’ as a way to thank them for their hard-work and dedication.