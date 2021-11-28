Peterborough hospital welcomes new cots to Maternity and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
New colourful cots have been purchased at Peterborough City Hospital to improve the experience for parents.
The Maternity and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Peterborough City Hospital has purchased some new cots to help improve the experience of women and babies, who use the services.
The new cots in the Maternity ward are pink and specially designed to be more accessible.
Katrina Lilly, Maternity Inpatients Ward Manager for Peterborough City Hospital said: “Our new cots pink in colour, and are adjustable and soundless to push, which makes it easier for women to pick up their baby. They are also designed to go over beds to help aid women who have had a caesarean section.”
The NICU decided to purchase purple cots to help identify clearly which cots were for their department.
Katie Barke, Neonatal Unit Manager, said: “Our cots are height adjustable which will enable parents and staff to access the babies with ease. They are easy to clean and easily identifiable for when we are ready to move a baby from an incubator to a cot.”