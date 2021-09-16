Peterborough hospital receives new cot to give bereaved families longer to say goodbye

Peterborough City Hospital's new cooling cot.

Abigail’s Footsteps, a baby loss charity that provides support and counselling to bereaved parents, has made the donation to the hospital’s Bereavement Suite.

The charity was founded by Jo and David Ward in memory of their daughter, Abigail Rose, who was stillborn at 41 weeks.

They have worked in partnership with The Bond Group’ to create the ‘Abi Cold Cot,’ which contains a cooling unit which can be used when a baby has passed away to help preserve the body and allow more time to be spent with them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley Carline, Bereavement Midwife for Peterborough said: “Hinchingbrooke Hospital has already benefited from receiving an Abi Cot so I approached the charity to see if Peterborough City Hospital could receive one as an alternative to what was currently in place.”