Peterborough hospital receives new cot to give bereaved families longer to say goodbye
Peterborough City Hospital has received a donation of a cooling cot to help give bereaved families longer to say goodbye.
Abigail’s Footsteps, a baby loss charity that provides support and counselling to bereaved parents, has made the donation to the hospital’s Bereavement Suite.
The charity was founded by Jo and David Ward in memory of their daughter, Abigail Rose, who was stillborn at 41 weeks.
They have worked in partnership with The Bond Group’ to create the ‘Abi Cold Cot,’ which contains a cooling unit which can be used when a baby has passed away to help preserve the body and allow more time to be spent with them.
Lesley Carline, Bereavement Midwife for Peterborough said: “Hinchingbrooke Hospital has already benefited from receiving an Abi Cot so I approached the charity to see if Peterborough City Hospital could receive one as an alternative to what was currently in place.”
“Having the Abi Cot will make a really big difference to families. It will enable parents to stay longer with their baby and give them time to grieve, make memories and say goodbye in their own time.”