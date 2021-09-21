Peterborough hospital named as one of top ten training units for Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Peterborough City Hospital

The ranking was announced following the Annual General Medical Council (GMC) Survey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey is completed by all doctors in training and is a self-assessment of their training and mandatory to complete. The questions are framed within a set of 19 key domains and Peterborough ranked in the top quartile in most areas, and ahead of other Obstetrics and Gynaecology units in the East of England.

Back in 2019, Peterborough was commended for being one of a select group of two ‘top green outlier’ units, meaning units which have consistently achieved green outlier status for over three years, outlier is a Trust which is in the top (or bottom) 10% compared to other Trusts’ results. The only other unit to achieve this status was the Cardiothoracic Surgery department at Papworth. At that point the hospital had maintained a ranking of best Obstetric & Gynaecology Unit in the East of England region for three years consecutively also consistently in the top 10 training units in the country.