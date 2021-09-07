Peterborough GP surgeries forced to delay flu vaccination programme due to “unforeseen road freight challenges”

Photo: PA.

Lakeside Healthcare, which has surgeries in Stanground, Whittlesey, Yaxley, Stamford and Bourne, has said that it has been forced to delay it’s annual flu vaccination clinics by up to a fortnight due to supply issues.

The delay has been caused by “unforeseen road freight challenges,” which the group says is a nationwide issue.

Patients at Lakeside have been instructed not to attend appointments sent out for Saturday September 25 but instead to keep hold of the invitation and wait to be contact by the surgery when the clinics have been rearranged.

A statement from Lakeside healthcare said: “We have just been informed by our flu vaccine supplier that, due to ‘unforeseen road freight challenges’, the scheduled delivery of flu vaccinations to GP practices will be delayed by ‘up to a fortnight’.

“As a result we will need to rearrange our planned flu vaccination clinic dates.

“If you have already pre-booked a vaccination slot please do not attend. If you have received an invite but have not yet booked, please disregard the invite.