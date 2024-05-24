Peterborough families urged to keep medicine cabinet stocked over bank holiday and half term break

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“If anyone in your family does start to feel unwell and you need some advice, please use NHS 111 online first.”

Health leaders are offering important advice on how to keep the whole family well during half-term, as schools across the area gear up for the break with a bank holiday in the same week (27 May – 2 June).

Parents and carers are reminded that simple steps such as having a well-stocked medicine cabinet and first aid kit can help treat minor illnesses and injuries at home; saving time and helping to ease symptoms sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If heading off on holiday it’s also a good idea to take a small first aid kit with you, and be sure to plan ahead and check the whole family has enough of any prescription medications they might need.

There has been a plea for residents to be prepared over the holidays

Dr Fiona Head, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough ICB, said: “If you’re going away during half-term, please make sure you pack a first aid kit so you’ve got the essentials to keep your family healthy. This can be as simple as plasters, sterile dressing, pain relief and allergy relief medication.

“If anyone in your family does start to feel unwell and you need some advice, please use NHS 111 online first. 111 can link you to the right service for your issue, and will get you to speak to a doctor or nurse if necessary.

“Together we can all stay well and enjoy the half-term break.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pharmacies are open over the bank holiday weekend and the Pharmacy First scheme allows you to now get treatment for seven common conditions directly from your local pharmacy, without the need for a GP appointment or prescription. From sinusitis to sore throats, find out more about how it can help you and your family https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/pharmacies/how-pharmacies-can-help/