SpaMedica in Peterborough has been rated as Outstanding following an inspection by the CQC.

The hospital, at Southgate Park, Orton Southgate, opened in August 2021 and specialises in NHS cataract surgery and YAG laser capsulotomy.

Inspectors found that the hospital “consistently exceeded expectations and outcomes for patients against relevant national standards.”

SpaMedica in Orton Southgate.

The Outstanding rating was achieved across how caring, effective, and well-led its services were, as well as how well the hospital responded to people’s needs.

The team was praised for its work in supporting patients with dementia, promoting equality and diversity, and creating a warm and welcoming environment for patients and their families/carers.

Patients told inspectors that their treatment had been “fantastic from start to finish,” described staff as “very efficient and courteous,” and noted the hospital was “remarkably clean.”

Inspectors went on to praise the hospital’s short waiting times, noting “people could access the service when they needed it and did not have to wait too long for treatment.” The average referral to treatment time from January 2022 to December 2022 was just over five weeks, compared to a national benchmark of 18 weeks.

Other key comments findings include that:

- Staff took time to interact with patients and those close to them in a respectful and considerate way

- Outcomes for visual acuity following surgery on both eyes were consistently better than national averages

- The hospital had a low risk of readmission, and the post-surgical complication rate was low

- Staff at all levels went over and above to ensure the comfort of everyone who accessed the hospital’s services

- Leaders ran services well and supported staff to develop their skills.

SpaMedica Peterborough’s hospital manager, Georgeana Roman, said: “We’re thrilled to receive an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission and it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Peterborough team, which is committed to providing the highest quality care to all our patients.

"It’s a privilege to help people see more clearly again and we love hearing how cataract surgery changed our patients’ lives for the better.