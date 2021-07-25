Peterborough eating disorder charity supported by Amazon donation

Amazon has donated money to PEDS

Peterborough-based Personalised Eating Disorder Support is a specialist charity which supports people right across the country. The charity can provide individual services and family sessions which include practical help, education and support.

The donation will help staff with the much-needed IT equipment to support its service users and families remotely. It will also increase the charity’s capacity to be able to fund a specialist nutritionist to benefit people who use the charity and their families.

Gareth Davies, site lead at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “We are pleased to make this donation to Personalised Eating Disorder Support. The charity provides specialist care for people struggling with eating disorders and we appreciate this service the staff and volunteers provide for our community.”

The charity was nominated for support by Bartlomiej Stawiarz who works at Amazon in Peterborough. He said: “Personalised Eating Disorder Support is a charity my family and I support. I am pleased that it has been chosen to receive this donation from Amazon.”

Mandy Scott, PEDS co-founder, added: “On behalf of everyone here at Personalised Eating Disorder Support I would like to thank Amazon for this donation which will really help our work.”