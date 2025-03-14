Peterborough doctors surgery closes suddenly due to 'emergency'

Patients have been directed to contact Thorney Medical Centre.

The Medical Centre in Eye has closed to patients unexpectedly.

The surgery, located on the village High Street, closed on Thursday with signs posted on the windows stating that the closure was due to an “emergency."

A sign on the window informing patients of the closure advises patients to knock on the window if you require assistance but to call the surgery on 10733 270219.

The Medical Centre in Eye.

The reason for the closure of the surgery of its duration have not been disclosed at this stage.

The surgery is operated by Jenner Healthcare, which has relocated staff to its practice in Thorney for the meantime.

A statement from Jenner Healthcare said: “Due to circumstances beyond the practice’s control, we have had to temporarily close our Eye practice.

“We have temporarily relocated our staff to the Thorney practice, with all telephone calls being redirected there, please use the normal telephone number for your practice.

“If you have an appointment booked at our Eye practice, you will be contacted by the team to advise you where to attend.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “I’ve now spoken with the Integrated Care Service and written to Jenner Healthcare asking for an urgent update and better communication with residents.

"This is an incredibly important surgery. Whilst I understand there may be surgery issues that have to be dealt with, it is important that residents have faith in the future of the surgery.”