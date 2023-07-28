Dr Stephen Higgins is due to appear at a Medical Practitioners Tribunal on Monday (July 31) to face the allegations, which relate to four, un-named women.

Papers from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service say: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on one or more occasion during the period May 2020 to November 2021, Dr Higgins’ conduct towards Ms A, Ms B, Ms C and Ms D was sexually motivated.“It is further alleged that Dr Higgins’ conduct was unlawful harassment in that he engaged in unwanted conduct of a sexual nature.”