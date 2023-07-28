News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Peterborough doctor faces misconduct tribunal over sexual allegations

Allegations relate to four women
By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST

A Peterborough doctor is facing a misconduct tribunal over sexual allegations.

Dr Stephen Higgins is due to appear at a Medical Practitioners Tribunal on Monday (July 31) to face the allegations, which relate to four, un-named women.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Papers from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service say: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on one or more occasion during the period May 2020 to November 2021, Dr Higgins’ conduct towards Ms A, Ms B, Ms C and Ms D was sexually motivated.“It is further alleged that Dr Higgins’ conduct was unlawful harassment in that he engaged in unwanted conduct of a sexual nature.”

The papers show the hearing is set to last until August 25.

Related topics:Peterborough