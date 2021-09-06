Peterborough doctor faces misconduct hearing after allegations he took private work while scheduled to be working for NHS

Peterborough City Hospital

Dr Prakash Nair will face the tribunal hearing in Manchester on September 8.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunals Service hearing will inquire into the allegation that on a number of occasions between December 2017 and September 2018, Dr Nair undertook paid private work at the Fitzwilliam Hospital when he was scheduled to be working for the NHS at Peterborough City Hospital.

It is alleged that Dr Nair failed to inform his Clinical Director and/or General Manager at Peterborough Hospital of the conflict in booking, failed to request permission to undertake private work, failed to inform them that he had received payment for time not spent at the hospital, and that he failed to reimburse Peterborough Hospital.

It is further alleged that on 7 June 2018, Dr Nair undertook paid private work at the Fitzwilliam Hospital when he had been granted paid study leave by Peterborough Hospital. It is alleged that he failed to inform his Clinical Director and/or General Manager at Peterborough Hospital that he had left the meeting early, that he failed to request another type of leave for this date, and that he failed to reimburse Peterborough Hospital.

In both of the above respects, it is alleged that Dr Nair’s conduct was dishonest.