Peterborough Diagnostics Centre: learn more about plans for vital health centre - as demolition of old site nears completion

New centre to be built on Wellington Street in the city centre

Residents can learn more about plans for vital new diagnostic centre which is set to be built in Peterborough city centre.

The Peterborough Diagnostics Centre will be built on the site of the old city health clinic on Wellington Street, with demolition work now nearly completed.

The new facility is much-needed to help further improve the delivery of diagnostic testing and reduce patient waiting times for clinical investigation.

Demolition work has been taking place over the past few weeks

Residents will be able to learn more about the new centre at a special engagement event taking place tomorrow (November 26).

The event will take place at St Mary’s Church in New Road – just across the road from the site of the new centre – between 4pm and 7pm.

The centre will offer CT, MRI and DEXA scanning, as well as phlebotomy services and a direct link to the pathology services that are run at Peterborough City Hospital. Work has been ongoing for some months to work out the demand for these diagnostic services in the city and ensure that the new facility can meet the growing needs of an expanding population.

“The Community Diagnostic Centre is of huge benefit to our local communities,” says Hannah Coffey, Chief Executive. “We know that waiting times for tests to help diagnose a condition are longer than we want them to be, and this can create additional anguish as well as a delay in treatment. The CDC will help us reduce waiting times and give patients a better experience, ensuring they receive results quicker. We are very excited to see this project evolve.”

What the site might look like when completed

Dr Gary Howsam, Chief Clinical Improvement Officer at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “We are delighted that work is about to start on the new Community Diagnostic Centre in Peterborough. Once open, the centre will provide local people with the opportunity to access much-needed diagnostic tests closer to home, giving them more choice about where and when they have their tests.”

It’s hoped that construction will start early next year, with the Centre due to open in late 2025.