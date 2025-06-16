Peterborough Council set to approve £11m contract for care of one individual

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet are recommended to approve a contract worth £10.92 million for the care of one individual with complex needs.

A report to be discussed by the cabinet on Tuesday, June 17 relates to the award of a contract to Action for Children, a provider who would continue to deliver care services to a young person within a “bespoke placement” either in a care home or supported living accommodation.

The contract is for a seven-year period between June 24, 2025 to June 23, 2032, for a value of up to £1.56 million per year.

The cost would be shared 50/50 between Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care Board (C&P ICB).

The council offices at Sand Martin House

This means Peterborough City Council would pay £780,000 per year, a total of £5.46 million across the (up to) seven-year contract term for the person’s care.

The council report says the contract would be for the “continuation of care” for a young person with “complex needs”.

It adds: “Peterborough City Council has statutory duties in relation to any child/young person or adult discharged from a Tier 4 inpatient facility under section 3 of the Mental Health Act 1983. These are joint responsibilities shared with the C&P ICB under Section 117 Aftercare.”

Councillor Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services at Peterborough City Council, said: “The high costs arise from the complex needs and specialised care required.

“Occasionally young adults need continuous, intensive support, including supervision from specially trained staff or multiple carers to ensure their safety and meet their needs 24/7.

“This is a joint funding arrangement with the NHS and we take our responsibilities to supporting and protecting the most vulnerable in or community seriously.”

The report notes that due to the young person turning 18 during the contract, they would be supported by adult services and the accommodation would be Care Quality Commission registered.

It adds that discussions are progressing between stakeholders and the CQC regarding the suitability of registration under either Supported Living or Care Home status.

“The young person has been considered ready for discharge whilst under the age of 18 years, but due to delays related to suitable property identification, acquisition and adaptations [to] the care contract is required to continue post 18,” the report states.