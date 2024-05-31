Watch more of our videos on Shots!

June 6 will mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings in 1944.

A creative labour of love has been unveiled at Peterborough City Hospital as a tribute to the fallen ahead of the upcoming D-Day anniversary.

The knitted creation took hospital staff and volunteers five weeks to ‘knit’ together.

Around ten members of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s weekly lunchtime Knit and Natter Group – which runs at Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon – joined forced to make their latest post box topper.

Some of the NWAFT volunteers involved in the D-Day commemorative post box topper; Brian Rosam, Jenny Pepper, Anne Rosam and Lisa Rumbelow.

Depicting individual poppies and medals to vehicles and personnel – the intricate post box topper now has pride of place in the Peterborough City Hospital atrium to mark the anniversary of D-Day on June 6.