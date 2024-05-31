Peterborough City Hospital unveils knitted tribute ahead of 80th anniversary of D-Day
A creative labour of love has been unveiled at Peterborough City Hospital as a tribute to the fallen ahead of the upcoming D-Day anniversary.
The knitted creation took hospital staff and volunteers five weeks to ‘knit’ together.
Around ten members of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s weekly lunchtime Knit and Natter Group – which runs at Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon – joined forced to make their latest post box topper.
Depicting individual poppies and medals to vehicles and personnel – the intricate post box topper now has pride of place in the Peterborough City Hospital atrium to mark the anniversary of D-Day on June 6.
Volunteer Lisa Rumbelow said: “Hopefully it makes people smile when they come into the main atrium of the hospital. I am super proud of the group and what we’ve achieved!”