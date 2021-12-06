Peterborough City Hospital trust given £4.5m funding to reduce waiting times

Peterborough City Hospital.

The award is part of a £700 million investment announced by the Government last week (December 3) to help improve care for patients and reduce waiting times.

The funding – one of the most sizeable awards in the region – is in line with the Trust’s vision to provide outstanding care for local communities, and level-up the digital infrastructure in readiness to work more closely with health and social care organisations across the local health economy.

Diagnostics capacity is to be enhanced, with X-ray rooms across sites being converted to digital radiography, improving quality, saving time and improving safety for patients.

More space will be created for outpatient appointments at Peterborough City Hospital for trauma and orthopaedic patients, while extended hours for the Emergency Gynaecological Assessment Unit (EGAU), will help to reduce demand on the Emergency Department.

Dr Kanchan Rege, Chief Medical Officer, North West Anglia Foundation Trust, said: “This funding allows us to upgrade to digital radiography at Hinchingbrooke, Stamford and Doddington Hospitals, plus The Princess of Wales Hospital in Ely. Combined with the improvements to outpatients and EGAU at Peterborough City Hospital will mean we can see more patients and reduce the time some people are having to wait.”

Geraldine Wingfield-Hill, Chief Digital and Information Officer, added: “The way we work now is digital. This funding allows us to replace equipment and implement new ways of working that will create more flexibility and capacity to treat and care for more patients across our Trust. It’s a great opportunity for us to improve experience of care for our communities and to lay the foundations for smart digital care innovations to come.”