Peterborough City Hospital opening the doors to Radiotherapy Department on special open day

With an estimated one thousand patients passing through its Radiotherapy Department each year, Peterborough City Hospital is taking the unique step of allowing the public to go behind the scenes.

The department will hold its very first Open Day later this month, giving past, present and future patients, along with their families, the chance to find out more about the dedicated team, the hi-tech equipment and range of treatments and techniques used.

Organisers hope the weekend event will help to take away the fear which can often be associated with talking about or receiving radiotherapy treatment.

The event will take place later this month

Leading the Open Day is Senior Radiographer, Stephanie Wagstaff. She said: “ The idea is to help raise the profile of the Radiotherapy Department within the Trust and throughout the wider community.

“It is aimed at anyone who is interested in visiting us and seeing what we do; particularly past, present, and future patients and their families – as well as those who may have an interest in pursuing a career in radiotherapy. This event will give them a great insight into the various roles within the department.

“We are hoping the open day will give those attending a much better understanding of radiotherapy and the processes involved, and to help take away the fear and myth bust any misconceptions surrounding the subject.”

Small groups of visitors will be taken around the department, where staff will be able to demonstrate and talk about some of the hi-tech scanners and equipment used to deliver radiotherapy treatment – as well as answer any questions.

Key areas will include; the CT scanner, planning area, the Linac (main treatment room) and the Superficial (skin) treatment room – alongside displays tracking the principles and history of radiotherapy.

The event, which takes place on Saturday September 28, is also open to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust staff who may want to find out more about the department and the work of their colleagues.

Visitors do not need to book in advance, but are asked to meet in the main Haematology Oncology reception at Peterborough City Hospital from 10am until 2pm where they will be greeted by a member of the team.