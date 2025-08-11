Peterborough boy (7) battling rare genetic disorder is 'star of the show' at his parents wedding thanks to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

A Peterborough boy battling a rare genetic disorder was the ‘star of the show’ at his parents wedding in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fergus Hall has 3p deletion syndrome and was only expected to make a short appearance on his mum and dad’s big day, in Peterborough.

However, two members of the care team from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) brought him along and stayed with him throughout – arriving at midday and leaving just after the speeches at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was far more than Jessica Fenner and Chris Hall expected, and they were unsure how their son would cope with the heat and busyness of the day.

Fergus with his family at his parents' wedding

“The fact he stayed as long as he did meant the world to us,” said Jessica.

“Chris and I have been planning our wedding for years and had to cancel it in 2019, 2020 and 2023, because of Fergus’ health.

“It was close to happening two years ago, but he became very poorly and ended up in intensive care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were told to start preparing for the worst, but he miraculously turned a corner.

Fergus with EACH colleagues Ruth Ingram and Hannah Riley

“We still live in fear, and he’s been back in hospital since the wedding, but I’m so thankful he was able to be such a big part of our day. It could have been a very different story.

“Fergus was the star of the show, and everyone loved him being there. He’s such a happy, cheeky and loveable little boy, and I’m so proud.”

Jessica, 33, said she was grateful to nurses Hannah Riley and Ruth Ingram, who care for Fergus at EACH’s hospice in Milton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They brought all his equipment and stayed with him throughout,” she said. “It was such a surprise and made our day complete.

Fergus with mum Jessica

“Hannah and Ruth were amazing, and we love all the care team at Milton. They’re like family to us.”

The wedding took place in Peterborough, where Jessica and Chris were joined by son Deon, 13, and 15-month-old daughter Annie-Mae.

“It was a privilege and an honour to have been able to take Fergus to his parents’ wedding,” said Hannah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His family and their friends showed him so much love, and it was like being with a celebrity!

“Everyone wanted to see him, kiss him, talk to him and be with him.

“He took his job as pageboy very seriously and looked so smart in his little suit.

“His wheelchair was decorated, and he was pushed down the aisle by one of the bridesmaids.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fergus stayed awake for the whole ceremony and heard his parents make their vows.

After a nap, he was ready to join in again, listen to the speeches and have more photos with family and friends.

“It took us half an hour to get Fergus out to the bus to bring him back to Milton,” added Ruth.

“No-one wanted him to go, and all the evening guests wanted to say hello.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hannah and I felt so lucky to have been able to witness such a special day.

“Fergus helped his family create some beautiful memories, and the love he was shown by everyone was a joy to witness.

“It really was the best workday ever.”