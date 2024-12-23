Peterborough and Cambridgeshire study confirms music does educe stress in dementia patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Music, in particular recorded music, is an accessible way for staff and families to help manage distress”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music really does reduce stress in dementia patients, according to a new study.

Researchers have shown for the first time how and why music can reduce distress and agitation for people with advanced dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are an estimated one million people living with dementia in the UK and more than half are diagnosed with advanced dementia, which can require specialist care.

The study showed the benefits of music to people with dementia

It is often accompanied by behaviour such as agitation, aggression, wandering, and resistance to care.

The new study, published in the journal Nature Mental Health, reveals the different benefits of music therapy.

The study involved interviews with staff and music therapists on inpatient mental health dementia wards at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, a systematic review of published research, and a national survey of healthcare professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also provides a blueprint for implementing effective music therapy for people with advanced dementia.

The research team explained that music therapy, delivered by trained therapists, can include singing, playing or listening to music.

The therapist can also identify specific ways that music can be used by families and carers in an individual’s daily care routine.

The new study, led by Naomi Thompson of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), is the first music therapy dementia care realist review, which combines academic research with input to develop guidelines for delivering personalised interventions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research shows that if music therapy is designed to individual needs, it can deliver an "immediate", short-term reduction in agitation and anxiety for people with advanced dementia, and improvements in attention, engagement, alertness and mood.

Ms Thompson, a PhD student in Anglia Ruskin University's Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy Research, explained that musical interactions can help people feel safer and more orientated in their surroundings, which can lower levels of distress and improve wellbeing.

She said it happens because music - whether playing, singing or listening - delivers cognitive and sensory stimulation, activates networks across both sides of the brain enabling access to the person’s remaining abilities and memories, and helps people manage their emotions and remain calm.

Ms Thompson says music can also be tailored to reduce physiological stress, specifically in the autonomic nervous system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Music-evoked memories, especially those triggered by familiar music, are recalled more quickly and are more positive and specific than memories recalled without music, and often relate to earlier in the person’s life.

"Songs from when the individual was aged between 10- and 30-years-old are found to be the most effective.

"As a form of nonverbal communication, music is accessible regardless of cognitive impairment or musical ability, and provides opportunities for social interaction with staff, carers and fellow patients or care home residents."

The study recommends that music therapists train other professionals, ensuring all staff involved in the care of people with advanced dementia can use music, regardless of their experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Thompson says resources, including musical instruments and information about how to produce personalised playlists, should be available, and families should be encouraged to use music to support their relatives.

She said: "Engaging in music may also benefit care staff and family members by reducing their levels of stress and improving their well-being.

"It can deliver meaningful moments that may be different to the carers’ usual interactions, it can foster empathy, and it can help staff better engage with the person with dementia, especially during times of increased distress."

The researchers also collaborated with the dementia specialist nursing charity Dementia UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Study lead author Ms Thompson said: “With an ageing population and increasing numbers of people diagnosed with dementia, music is a relatively straightforward and cost-effective way of improving the quality of life of those affected.

“Our study not only shows why music therapy is successful – including meeting the person’s need for stimulation, supporting familiarity through memories, encouraging relationship and emotional expression, and crucially helping with the reduction of distress and anxiety – it also paves the way for its wider use in dementia care."

She added: “Music, in particular recorded music, is an accessible way for staff and families to help manage distress, and music therapists can advise on tailoring music for individuals.

"Just as a doctor prescribes medications with a specific dose and frequency, a music therapist can outline an individualised programme, setting out how music should be used throughout someone’s day to reduce distress and improve their well-being.”

Co-author Dr Ben Underwood, research and development director at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust and Associate Professor