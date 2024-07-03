Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Bisby-Boyd started the petition after trying for four weeks to get an appointment.

A group of patients have called for greater accessibility to appointments at a GP surgery in Peterborough.

Darren Bisby-Boyd has launched a petition calling for improvements to that he has described “unprecedented difficulty in accessing these critical healthcare services” at the New Lakeside Stanground and New Queen Street GP surgeries in Peterborough.

Mr Bisby-Boyd said that he spent four weeks trying without success to book an appointment through the online booking service ANIMA; only managing to get an appointment after being referred by phoning 111 but he still had to drive to Whittlesey due to a lack of availability of GPs in Stanground.

Stanground Surgery, Peterborough Road.

The petition reads: “I am a patient at the New Lakeside Stanground and New Queen Street GP surgeries in Peterborough, struggling to access NHS GP appointments due to limited accessibility, either online or via a telephone call.

"This challenging situation has been gravely affecting my quality of life, limiting my capacity to work, and restricting any possibility for me to get a referral to an NHS specialist.

"It has come to light that this is not just my plight, but one shared by numerous others in Stanground and Whittlesey. We are facing an unprecedented difficulty in accessing these critical healthcare services - an unacceptable situation that demands immediate rectification.“Statistical data from NHS statistics shows there is a national trend of declining ease of access to GP services, However, the situation in Stanground and Whittlesey to be significantly worse, evidenced by numerous similar accounts from a wide range of patients at our local surgeries.“Therefore, we call on the management of the New Lakeside Stanground and New Queen Street surgeries to immediately address the access issues we face and improve the appointment availability for patients. Our health, our livelihoods and our lives count on this essential service improvement.”

He added: “I I want to make it clear that this is an access issue not a comment on the quality of care provided.”

The petition can be viewed and signed at www.change.org/p/improve-appointment-accessibility-at-stanground-new-queen-st-gp-surgeries.

In May, Stanground South ward councillor criticised the Stanground Surgery for a ‘dramatic’ fall in the quality of service offered to patients.

The surgery, which is located on Peterborough Road and run by Lakeside Healthcare, is currently rated as Good by the Care Quality Commission following its most recent inspection in 2016.

Cllr Harper, however, has criticised the surgery and in particular its switch to online appointment booking.

Cllr Harper said: “It will be of no surprise to many residents across our ward and further afield, that over the past few years the service being offered to registered patients at Stanground surgery has fallen dramatically to levels never experienced before and now with what I hear is a recent insistence on the use of an app to even attempt to get an appointment.

In response, Dr Dan Dhanushan, GP Partner at New Queen Street and Stanground Surgeries, said: "In common with GP practices nationally we face huge demand and continue to adapt our staffing and working practices to respond as effectively as we can.

‘The views of our patients are very important to us and so we recently conducted a survey and we are analysing the data and will let patients know the key themes and actions we are taking as a result.

“We have recruited two additional GP Partners and a new management team in recent months and in April 2024 we delivered nearly 10,500 total appointments, which equates to 543 per thousand patients. (This is significantly higher than the national average of 444). More than 6,000 appointments, or 57.5%, were delivered face to face.

“We introduced Anima, our online consultation platform in January and 72% of respondents say they find it good or very good. Our oldest user is 92, with 633 patients aged 56 or older having used it.

“Those who do not have internet access can phone instead and our reception team can assist them. In April our team handled 5,612 telephone calls with an average wait time of 7 minutes and 32 seconds. We hope this demonstrates that we continue to work very hard for our community."

A spokesperson for NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough added: “Online appointment booking services play an important role in modern general practice, with trained health navigators assessing online requests to make sure that patients are seen at the right time, by the member of the GP team best placed to support them.