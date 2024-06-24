Over £1000 raised for Dentaid by rowing solo 100km
Dentaid is one of the largest Dental Charities in the U.K. delivering dental services to the most remote areas where dental care is hard to access across the UK via their mobile clinics. The charity fundraiser was held at Oundle School, Sports Centre based in Lincolnshire.
It was a whole day event, taking the first stroke at 8:45am and the last one at 17:30 pm. May completed the challenge in 8 hrs 52 minutes. It was both a physical and mental challenge, however, she powered through it despite the ongoing muscle cramps and the occasional thoughts of stopping.
The success of the event would not have been possible without the cooperation and help from the local people.
She would like to take this opportunity to thank family and friends for staying by her side for the entirety of the event and ensured it ran smoothly.
To Oundle School Sports Centre for hosting the event and providing the Concept2 rowing machines. The additional machine encouraged participation from the local community.
To Dentaid for providing her with a range of materials and offering support throughout the fundraising process.
And to all the teachers, children and parents who cheered her on and rowed alongside her whilst racing to the finishing line.
She is very happy to share that she reached her fundraising target of over £1000.
There is still time donate: Just Giving
She would like to offer her gratitude for each and everyone of you who have donated. The money will be going towards purchasing another mobile clinic to deliver dental services to more and more remote communities.
She is very excited to in the near future volunteer with Dentaid within the U.K. and overseas in providing dental care. She will be returning to Cambridgeshire to work as a dentist.
