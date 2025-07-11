Over 14,000 additional 'urgent dental' appointments available to Peterborough residents- here's how you can book one

Over 14,000 new appointments for urgent dental care have been made available to residents in Peterborough.

NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough has worked with local NHS dental providers to create over 14,000 additional appointments for people who need urgent dental care, as part of a national programme to target areas where patients particularly struggle to access NHS dentists.

A number of local practices that already deliver NHS Dental Services are offering thousands of additional appointments between them.

To access one of these appointments individuals who think they have an urgent dental care need should contact NHS 111 in the first instance. NHS 111 will triage their need and if appropriate direct them to one of the dental practices who are delivering these additional appointments.

Alternatively, people who already receive NHS dental care from a local dental practice and are a regular attender, should contact that NHS Dental practice in first instance if they think they may need urgent treatment. If the practice doesn’t have appointments available, they can contact 111 via 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111.

Kate Vaughton, Chief Partnerships & Integration Officer with NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “We know access to NHS dentistry is one of the biggest issues for local people. We’re pleased that we will now be able to deliver over 14,000 additional appointments to support access for patients who have an urgent dental care need.

“If you think you may have an urgent dental care need, please don’t delay and seek help as soon as possible.”

In line with NHS dental treatment costs, the additional urgent NHS dental care appointments will cost £27.40 for the patient unless they are eligible for free NHS dental treatment or help with the cost of dentistry.

People can find their nearest NHS dental practice by visiting Dental services - NHS.