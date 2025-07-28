A Peterborough nurse has completed an ultra-marathon in support of intensive care patients and their families.

Asher Cooper, a nursing associate in the Emergency Department at Peterborough City Hospital, took on the challenging 50km (31-mile) Boudicca Way Ultra Marathon in Norwich on July 19-20.

The aim was to raise as much money as possible for the new Peterborough branch of the national ICU Steps charity – following her family’s own trauma of having a loved one in intensive care.

“My dad fell ill in December and unfortunately ended up peri-arresting,” she said. “He was admitted to ITU and intubated.

"Having the consultants sit me, my mum and my brother down and tell us to say our goodbyes was the most heart-breaking thing I’ve ever gone through.

“To help cope, and to stop myself staring at four walls, I started running and training became my way of managing everything emotionally while Dad was in intensive care.”

Thankfully, Asher’s Dad, retired paramedic Alan Cooper, is now recovering well at home.

Asher added: “Without the team in ITU Peterborough, my dad wouldn’t be here today. I’m incredibly grateful, and proud to be supporting ICU Steps and raising awareness of just how much this kind of support can mean for families like mine.

“I ended up falling in love with running and decided to push myself even further with this ultra marathon - and doing it for such an amazing charity is what keeps me going.”

On course to raise £500, the challenge was not without its drama, with a painful hip causing Asher to seek medical attention the day after the event.

ICU Steps is a charity run by ICU survivors and their families - supported by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust staff - to connect with people who are recovering from time spent in intensive care.

The Peterborough group will be one of the first in the region, set up by SLT lead for Critical Care Olivia Hallam, ICU rehab sister Ros Rippon, a former patient, Gareth Price, and his wife Carole.

Olivia explained: “We hope this group will be a real asset to the community. ICU steps Peterborough is an informal get-together for Critical Care patients, families and friends that is organised by a group of patients, relatives and staff and welcomes anyone who has been through Critical Care whether as a patient, relative or friend.”