Nominate your hospital 'health heroes' for an award in Peterborough

The awards ceremony will take place at Peterborough Cathedral this summer

Hospital staff who have gone that extra mile to help patients or their loved ones are to be recognised in a special awards ceremony.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust is now asking the public to nominate their ‘Health Hero’ for 2025.

A trust spokesperson said: “For many, coming into hospital can be a daunting experience – either as a patient or to support a loved one. But whatever the reason for your visit to one of our hospitals, there is an opportunity to nominate your ‘Health Hero’ if your experience been made better by a member of staff who has gone the extra mile.

Last year's trio of winners: Miss Jyoti Shah MBE, Macmillan Urological Consultant, Dr Tim Jones, Consultant Paediatrician and Nicki Astle, Paediatric Epilepsy Nurse.

“Whether it is an outpatient appointment, diagnostic scan, therapy visit or inpatient stay, the Trust wants to hear from you – so we can ensure the staff who helped you can be recognised for their exemplary service.”

The Trust has just launched plans for its Outstanding Achievement Awards 2025, with a ceremony taking place at Peterborough Cathedral this July.

Dozens of staff will be honoured in their respective fields, but the Health Hero award is the only one which is nominated by the public.

The Health Hero category recognises an individual or team who has demonstrated high-quality clinical care and/or compassion or kindness to patients and their loved ones, or to the public generally.

The award is also open to non-clinical or administrative staff.

The trust says the nomination should demonstrate at least one of the following:

• They are kind and compassionate.

• They treat people equally and with dignity and respect.

• They give patients time, respect and independence.

• They are good communicators.

• They involve patients in their treatment decisions and choices.

• They are sensitive to the needs of others.

Hannah Coffey, Chief Executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our staff take a great deal of pride in caring for patients and their loved ones, and for them to be nominated by a patient is a really special accolade that means so much. We love to shine a light on our Health Heroes every year and so I would encourage patients past and present from the last 12 months to share their stories with us.”

The deadline for nominations is 9 May. To nominate a staff member, visit the trust’s website.