Nominate your hospital 'health hero' for an Outstanding Achievement Award

The North West Anglia NHS Trust is seeking public nominations

Have you been helped by a hospital staff member who has gone that extra mile?

Now is the time for you to nominate them for a ‘Hospital Hero’ award – with just a few days left to put their name forward.

A spokesperson for the North West Anglia NHS Trust explains: “Whether it is an outpatient appointment, diagnostic scan, therapy visit or inpatient stay, we want to hear from you – so that we can ensure the staff who have helped you can be recognised for their exemplary service.

Peterborough City Hospital

“You can nominate your local hospital ‘Health Hero’ for a special award, to be presented at the Outstanding Achievement Awards in October. All nominations will go before a judging panel to find a separate Hospital Hero for Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford and Rutland Hospital – which are all run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.”

The Health Hero category recognises individuals or teams who have made a real difference to the lives of patients and their families, and who represent the Trust’s values by being caring and compassionate whilst delivering outstanding healthcare.

Hannah Coffey, Chief Executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, added: “Our staff take a great deal of pride in caring for patients and their loved ones, and for them to be nominated by a patient is a really special accolade that means so much. We love to shine a light on our Health Heroes every year and so I would encourage patients past and present from the last 12 months to share their stories with us.”

The deadline to nominate a Health Hero is now Monday, July 22. To submit a nomination click here to access the nomination form. You can nominate someone as the patient yourself or as friends or relatives of someone who has been seen or treated in one of our hospitals in the last 12 months.

The NHS trust’s Outstanding Achievement Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 10 this year, with the winners publicly announced following the event.