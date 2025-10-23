A group of councillors in Peterborough have been ‘left extremely disappointed’ after new structural issues were found at Parnwell Medical Centre.

The surgery has already been closed since 2022 when it was shut ‘temporarily’ for structural repairs after subsidence issues were identified.

Patients (the surgery has around 1,700 registered) were asked to make appointments with surgeries as far away as in Ailsworth and Newborough, causing frustration and increased travel costs.

An update has now been shared about the building which is set to delay the surgeries reopening further. Initial remedial works have been completed and during this process further issues were identified in the building, which are set to require further investigation and remedial work.

Parnwell Medical Centre.

The NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care Board is meeting weekly with the practice to ensure that services are reinstated to the local area in Parnwell as soon as possible and has confirmed that is ‘reviewing every available contingency to ensure general medical services are available to local people.’

Councillors for the city’s East ward, where the surgery is located- namely Council Leader Shabina Qayyum, Cllr Samantha Hemraj and Cllr Numan Ali Iqbal (all Labour) have expressed their disappointment at the situation and insist that another solution must be found to restore medical services.

A joint statement from the councillors read: “As councillors, we are extreme disappointed that more cracks have been found in the building and that is is still unsafe to be used.

"We are due to met again with the ICB in the middle of November. We have also suggested a modular building in the car park or to use the old pharmacy building as a temporary solution. We have been told the issues are back with the doctors’ insurance company. “As councillors, we will continue with putting the pressure on the ICB to ensure that this much needed medical centre is reopened. We will not stop until it’s open or another solution is found in Parnwell for residents to access medical services.”