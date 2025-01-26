Nine NHS staff in Cambs awarded 'Queens Nurse' title for high standards of care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine staff members at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust have been awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse.

The recognition is given to those who have worked in the community for five years and demonstrate a commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership.

Queen’s Nurses also get to benefit from developmental workshops, bursaries, networking opportunities, and a ‘shared professional identity’.

The Queens Nurses pictured at their December meeting

The new awards take the total number at the Trust - which provides physical and mental health services across the area - to 35.

The latest staff who became Queen’s Nurses are:

• Heather George (St Ives District Nursing team

• Jackie Robinson (Bladder and Bowel Service)

CPFT Queens Nurses - Sue Richardson and Ronke Sanyaolu.

• Kate Grange (Heart Failure nurse)

• Laura Ostler (JET)

• Linda Betts (Fenland District Nursing team)

• Ronke Sanyaolu (Bladder and Bowell Service )

• Sally Swinn (Intermediate Care Team, community specialist practitioner nurse)

• Sonya Campbell (JET)

• Sue Richardson (Intermediate Care Team, team lead).

Associate Director of Nursing and Quality for OPAC, Isobel Wilkerson, who is a Queen’s Nurse, commented: “I am delighted that so many colleagues have now become Queen’s Nurses, and proud that the number we have in the Trust continues to grow.

“Being a Queen’s Nurse demonstrates a true commitment to the highest standards of care."

Isobel, who was herself awarded a Queen’s Nurses Institute long service award last year, added: “We had a very successful meeting in December, and we plan to get together at least four times this year to network and share experiences and ideas."

• CPFT employs more than 4,700 staff who provide community physical healthcare for older people and those with long-term conditions, mental healthcare for adults and young people, health visiting and school nursing in Peterborough, eating disorder services in Norfolk, social care services and learning disability support. It also carries out its own research work.