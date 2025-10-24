NHS urges residents in Peterborough to get new life-saving vaccination as 35,000 receive the jab in one year

More than 35,000 people across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire have received a new life-saving vaccination.

NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has revealed the figures which show how many people have benefitted from the RSV vaccine since it was launched one year ago.

The vaccine helps protect against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections which are a common cause of coughs and colds.

Whilst RSV usually gets better by itself, it can make some people, such as babies and older adults, seriously ill.

Eligible people are being urged to get protected with the new RSV vaccine.

The vaccine was launched in the UK in September 2024 and is available to anyone who is over 28 weeks pregnant; aged 75 to 79; or who turned 80 years old after 1 September 2024.

Since the RSV vaccine launched it has been given to over 3,000 people who are pregnant and over 32,000 older adults in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The local NHS is now urging anyone who is eligible to make sure they have this vaccination to protect them.

Cali Makewell, Integrated Vaccination Service Lead at NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “We’re delighted that one year in over 35,000 local people have received protection from this really nasty virus, helping them to keep well over the winter months. But we also want to raise awareness to people who are eligible but who might not know about this relatively new vaccine.

“Getting the vaccination is simple, you just need to contact your GP practice and get booked in. The good news is that protection from the vaccine for older people lasts, giving you peace of mind that you’ll be protected now and into the future. For anyone who is pregnant, it’s important to have the vaccine with each pregnancy.”