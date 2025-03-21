NHS urges eligible people in Cambs to get vaccinated against respiratory virus which can cause infant death

The virus tragically causes 20 to 30 infant deaths in the UK every year

The NHS is urging eligible people across Cambs and Peterborough to get vaccinated against a potentially-fatal respiratory illness.

The new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine, which rolled out in September 2024, has seen nearly than 65% of eligible people in the region take up the offer.

The RSV vaccine is offered to pregnant women from 28 weeks, and anyone aged 75-79 years.

A spokesperson for NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care System (ICB), explained: “RSV is commonly associated with colds and coughs, but it can lead to more severe conditions such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis which can put more vulnerable people such as older adults and very young children at risk.

“Anyone who is pregnant should be offered their RSV vaccine around the time of the 28-week antenatal appointment. Anyone who hasn’t heard by this stage should contact their maternity service or GP practice to make an appointment to ensure they don’t leave their newborn vulnerable to the virus.

"RSV accounts for around 30,000 hospitalisations of children under five in the UK every year, and tragically causes 20 to 30 infant deaths.”

"Anyone aged 75-79 should contact their GP surgery to book their RSV vaccination; there’s no need to wait to be contacted before booking the vaccination. Every year thousands of older adults need hospital care for RSV, and some of them will die. RSV can be more severe in people with medical conditions such as heart or lung disease or a weakened immune system.”

Cali Makewell, Integrated Vaccination Service Lead at the ICB, said: “We’re delighted nearly 65% of eligible people have taken up the opportunity to have this vital vaccination. Unlike other vaccinations, the RSV vaccination is available all year round and older adults only need one dose which will protect them for several years.

“Having the vaccine during every pregnancy is the best way to protect your baby against RSV, as the vaccine boosts your immune system to produce more antibodies against the virus, and these then pass through the placenta to help protect your baby from the day they are born.”

For more information on the RSV vaccine visit the NHS web page for RSV.