Junior doctors are to begin a fresh round of strikes in the East of England this week.

Industrial action will begin at 7am on Friday (August 11) and end at 7am on Tuesday (August 15).

This represents the ninth month of industrial action across NHS services this year and represents the fifth strike taken by junior doctors.

Junior Doctors at Peterborough City Hospital have been on strike over the past year.

Agency cover arrangements for hospitals have now been stopped, after a recent ruling by the High Court. This, however, does not apply to a hospital’s own ‘bank’ staff and guidance from NHS Employers on this has been shared with local trusts.

During the last strike by junior doctors held between Thursday July 13 to Tuesday July 18, this disruption led to a total of 1,599 inpatient procedures having to be rescheduled and the postponement of 11,064 outpatient appointments.

Despite the forthcoming period of industrial action, the NHS will continue to prioritise emergency care and the public is urged to continue using 999 in life threatening emergencies and NHS 111 online for other health concerns.

Patients should also turn up to their appointments as normal, unless they’ve been advised these have been cancelled.

GPs and pharmacies are also open and largely unaffected during the strike period.

Edward Morris CBE, Regional Medical Director & Chief Clinical Information Officer from NHS England for the East of England said: ”With every strike day lost, we see an increase in the backlog of essential NHS work and further pressure put on other staff across the region. This time, the summer holiday period has made it particularly challenging to fill staff schedules so that we maintain the safety levels required.