New support in Peterborough for people living with secondary breast cancer

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, has launched a new service in Peterborough for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer.

The new ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group brings together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others who understand the challenges that secondary breast cancer can bring, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The free monthly group launched on Tuesday 21st January at Christ The Servant King Church in Hampton and will now run at the same location on the third Tuesday of every month between 10.15am and 12.15pm.

Each session will be facilitated by a trained counsellor, and every few months there will be longer sessions offering the chance for attendees to hear from an expert speaker on topics such as treatment side effects, fatigue, and clinical trials.

It’s estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer (also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer) in the UK. The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung, or brain. While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Vicky Harman, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said:

“It’s wonderful to have introduced this invaluable support service in Peterborough to help us be there for more people living with secondary breast cancer.

“Living With Secondary Breast Cancer groups are a friendly and welcoming space, and this first session was full of supportive and open conversations about the realities of living with the disease and the uncertainties people face.

“We look forward to welcoming and supporting many more people, offering a place for them to share their thoughts with others who understand, as well as receiving vital support and information to feel less alone.

“If anyone has any questions, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or call 0345 077 1893.”

The Breast Oncology Nurses at Peterborough City Hospital, said:

"We're delighted that this new group is available to support those living with a secondary breast cancer diagnosis in Peterborough.

"We understand that having a secondary breast cancer diagnosis can come with unique challenges. These sessions provide a safe space for people to speak openly and honestly about how they are feeling with others who understand. We hope it will help people feel less isolated and they'll come away with new friends and feeling supported."

If you’d like to come along to the group in Peterborough, you can register online at breastcancernow.org/living-with-peterborough or call Breast Cancer Now on 0345 077 1893.