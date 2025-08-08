New support group created to help critical care patients in Peterborough

A new monthly support group has been set up in Peterborough to help patients who spent time in a critical care unit.

The drop-in sessions will offer a place for patients and their families to connect with others who have had a similar experience.

The group, which holds its first session on Tuesday, August 12, is affiliated with the ICU Steps Charity – a national charity run by ICU survivors and their families and will be run by staff from Peterborough City Hospital’s Critical Care Unit.

“We were approached by a former patient who had been travelling quite a distance to attend an ICU Steps group,” says Ros Rippon, Critical Care Sister. “We decided to set up a local group that is open to anyone who has had a stay in an Intensive Care Unit or who has had a family member admitted.”

The group will meet at the CSK church in Hampton, 10am to 12pm, and then at the same time and location on the second Tuesday of every month.