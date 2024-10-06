Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unit could open next year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff who will be working in Stamford & Rutland Hospital’s new state-of-the-art Day Treatment Unit have had a first look inside the new building.

Work is well underway on the exciting new facility, which is being built on the site of the former nurse’s accommodation block adjacent to the main hospital building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as progress with the exterior of the building, the interior is now being portioned off into individual areas – with many of the patient bays, staff areas and procedure rooms taking shape.

Stamford & Rutland Hospital Greenwood Day Treatment Unit manager Jo Baron and Lead Practitioner/ Deputy Sister Lorna Johnson with Darwin Group Site manager Naheem Sadiq and Paddy Boyle on the roof of the hospital’s new Day Treatment Unit.

It is hoped that the Day Treatment Unit could be treating the first patients as early as next year.

These exciting proposals will enhance patient care for the local community - providing day case procedures in three specially equipped rooms, three standard-sized cabin-style changing rooms with ensuite facilities, plus six recovery bays.

Greenwood Day Treatment Unit manager Jo Baron and Lead Practitioner/ Deputy Sister Lorna Johnson donned hi-vis vests and hard hats to take a look for themselves how the new Treatment Unit is progressing during a tour with lead contractor, Darwin Group.