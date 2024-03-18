New £1.3 million home for Peterborough dentist with thousands of patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough dental practice is celebrating after opening a new £1.3 million centre in Hampton.

The new mydentist Hampton practice, which is now located on Cygnet Park, Hampton, was officially launched by Practice Manager, Abigail Moore, and her team last week.

After a project lasting just over three years, all the dentists and staff from the previous Hampton sites in Millfield and Stanground have moved to the new site on Cygnet Park, where patient appointments are now underway.

The opening of the new site

The move marks a substantial enhancement for the 6,000+ patients of mydentist, who will now benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art practice, a greater range of dental treatments and technology, as well as improved travel links and wheelchair and disabled access.

There are 8 surgeries available in total at the new dental practice, with key services offered to its patients – including NHS dental care, affordable private treatment options via the mydentist {my}options service, hygiene, and cosmetic services such as whitening, teeth straightening and mydentist smile makeover.

Jon Day, mydentist Area Development Manager, commented: “We’ve been working very hard to relocate to a more accessible site in Hampton, so to see the new practice finally open is fantastic. With 8 modern surgeries we now have much more choice for patients, plus our team are benefitting from improved facilities. Our aim was to meet the needs of our patients and our team here in Hampton now and in the future, and feedback so far has been extremely positive.”

Jon Day concluded: “We know that accessing dental care in this region is difficult which is why we’re pleased to be able to offer {my}options, an affordable way to access a dentist when you need one.”