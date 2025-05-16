New mental health initiative will see Peterborough city centre "lit up green"

“Every green gesture will help turn our city into a symbol of solidarity and support for mental wellbeing”

A new mental health campaign will kick off in Peterborough on Friday when the city is lit up green as a “show of unity”.

The initiative, called Peterborough Glows Green, forms part of Mental Health Awareness Week (May 12-18).

Organisers say it aims to transform the city into “a vibrant sea of green”, shining a light on the importance of mental wellbeing and “pledging a stronger, long-term commitment to supporting mental health across the region”.

Spearheaded by Peterborough Prime in collaboration with Peterborough Positive, and sponsored by Kathmandu Lounge, Peterborough, the campaign invites residents, businesses, schools, and community organisations to wear green and decorate their homes, workplaces, and shopfronts in green “as a symbol of their commitment to mental health”.

A spokesperson for Peterborough Prime said: “In a powerful show of unity, the city centre is also set to be lit up green, creating a striking and symbolic backdrop to Mental Health Awareness Week. This citywide illumination will serve as a visual beacon of hope and a reminder that mental health matters every day.

“The city is especially encouraged to glow green on Friday 16th May, marking a united visual show of support. Whether you're at work, school, home, or out in the community everyone is urged to wear green on this day. From green hoodies and t-shirts to scarves, ties, badges, and ribbons every green gesture will help turn our city into a symbol of solidarity and support for mental wellbeing.

They went on: “This is more than just a visual display, it's a movement for change. Peterborough Glows Green serves as a reminder that mental health is everyone’s business, and that healing begins with visibility, empathy, and collective action. By standing together, Peterborough is sending a message to the nation: our city cares, our community is strong, and no one should suffer in silence."

The campaign aims to increase mental health awareness. Photo posed by a model. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Nabil Ilahi, Chief Executive Officer of Peterborough Prime, said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is a time to reflect, unite, and show compassion.

"Let’s light up our city and remind each other that nobody has to face mental health struggles alone. I’m proud to call Peterborough my home because of the beauty in our unity. Together, we can make a lasting impact. Let Peterborough be the leading city in the country, not just lighting up green, but actively pledging its commitment to mental health awareness.”

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, added: “We’re excited to be working with Peterborough Prime to promote Mental Health Awareness Week across Peterborough city centre. Prioritising mental health is essential to the wellbeing of individuals, businesses, and the wider community. By supporting the 'Peterborough Glows Green' campaign we hope to encourage more conversations, greater support, and increased awareness of the services available.”

Cllr Dr Shabina Asad Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, also commented: “I’m pleased to see campaigns like Peterborough Glows Green raising awareness and tackling the stigma that still surrounds mental health. I'm proud to support this initiative and encourage all residents to take part however they can. Together, we can create a city that truly prioritises wellbeing for all.”