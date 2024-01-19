Existing temporary units and the unit within Peterborough City Hospital would move into the new facility.

Plans have been submitted to create a new 50 bed kidney dialysis unit close to Peterborough City Hospital.

The unit would be operated by kidney care organisation DaVita, which runs a number of clinics across the country allowing patients the chance to book in for dialysis in “relaxed and comfortable surroundings.”

Davita is an independent provider of satellite dialysis services in the UK with a network includes 25 operational dialysis units with established partnerships with local NHS Trusts treating around 2000 patients.

A new facility has been planned just off Cavell Close.

DaVita also offers holiday dialysis at facilities in Grantham, Skegness, Wells-Next-The-Sea, Holsworthy, Alnwick and Newcastle.

The new facility in Peterborough would be located on vacant land at Westwood Farm industrial estate in Bretton Gate, next to Cavell Close and bordering Peterborough City Hospital.

Planning permission was granted for a temporary dialysis unit in 2016 on the plot adjacent to the application site.

Peterborough City Hospital has an existing dialysis unit within the hospital, with 17 beds, and that facility would move into the new purpose-built facility to ease congestion reported by the trust.

The existing temporary dialysis unit on the Westwood industrial estate would also close, moving its ten beds into the facility.

The single-storey steel-framed unit facility would operate Monday to Saturdays with nocturnal dialysis on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Treatment would only take place on a Sunday during during Christmas and New Year to allow for closure of the unit during these two days.

The first session of treatment would start at around 7am and finish by 12pm when all patients are off treatment. The second session would start at around 1pm, patients will normally finish by 6pm.

Each patient would be treated for four hours three times a week.

The facility would have 50 individual stations- split into 40 in the treatment area, nine in side rooms and one isolation room- and be staffed by 20 full time staff.

Permanent access is planned to be available via Cavell Close but this will be subject to a separate planning application.

The application states: “The application scheme supports the government’s stated objectives for the NHS of providing enhance patient care and choice.

“The initiative is intended to focus on the provision of an increasing number of specialist services by community and primary care providers in local settings and an increased choice of providers from all sectors.

"Specifically, the proposed clinic would provide local dialysis treatment, reducing health inequalities and an identified shortfall in renal care provision in the area.

“The proposed facility will help to meet a growing demand for haemodialysis treatment for holiday patients who, at present, are limited in the locations where they can holiday by the proximity of treatment facilities.”