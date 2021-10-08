New Every Mind Matters campaign to improve mental health in Peterborough

Better Health-Every Mind Matters offers people from all backgrounds a wide range of support to improve their mental health, which for 50% of people has been impacted by the pandemic according to new research.

At the heart of the campaign is the free, NHS-approved Mind Plan. By answering five simple questions, adults will get a personalised mental health action plan, giving practical tips to help them deal with stress and anxiety, boost their mood, sleep better and feel more in control.

The tips in the Mind Plan - https://www.nhs.uk/every-mind-matters/mental-wellbeing-tips/your-mind-plan-quiz/ - have been chosen by clinical experts to help people find what works for them and have been designed to fit into their everyday routine.

A new campaign has been launched to help people's mental health

The Every Mind Matters website - https://www.nhs.uk/every-mind-matters/ - offers information and videos to help young people look after their own mental wellbeing and will be promoting them through social media channels and in schools.

It also provides dedicated support to help parents and guardians look after the mental wellbeing of the children and young people they care for.

Peterborough City Council also wants to use World Mental Health Day to highlight support on offer to people across the county suffering a mental health crisis, as well as online resources available to anyone seeking help.

Anyone suffering a mental health crisis can call the First Response Service by calling NHS 111 (option 2). People in Wisbech have not got the option 2 but can access the service via dialling 111.

For young people, YOUnited offers help to children and young people with their emotional wellbeing and mental health. It is available to those up to the age of 25 and offers a range of support including therapies, counselling and guided self-help.

Referrals can be made to YOUnited by a GP or any professional working with children or young people. More information can be found at: https://www.cpft.nhs.uk/search/service/younited-195/.

Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for integrated adult social care, health and public health, said: “The impact of Covid on mental health has been profound, which is why campaigns such as Every Mind Matters are so crucial.