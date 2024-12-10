New discharge unit opened at Peterborough City Hospital to ease pressure during winter months

By Ben Jones
Published 10th Dec 2024, 13:38 BST
The new unit will be for patients ready to be discharged.

A new discharge lounge is to open at Peterborough City Hospital next week to accommodate patients who are medically fit and ready to leave hospital.

The new discharge lounge is part of a wider redevelopment plan to improve patient experience and to help the hospital get ready for the busy winter months.

The new discharge lounge is a modular unit, located outside of the main hospital next to the mobile MRI scanner, between the Haematology/Oncology Ward and the Ambulatory Care Unit and can accommodate up to 15 people.

Peterborough City Hospital.placeholder image
Peterborough City Hospital.

The unit is signposted on site and has car park access for anyone coming to collect someone from a hospital stay.

Sheila Roberts, Senior Operations Advisor said: “The new facility is larger than the existing discharge lounge and will be a comfortable area that will have both trolley and seating space for patients who are waiting to go home.

"Moving patients who are well enough to the discharge lounge frees up beds for our sickest patients and helps us manage the demand on our services across the trust.”

