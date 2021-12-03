New Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust appointed

Anna Watkin. The new Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.

The appointment of Anna Hills, who is currently Chief Executive of James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was formally approved at a meeting of CPFT’s Council of Governors on Thursday (December 2).

She succeeds Tracy Dowling who recently retired after four years with CPFT and 38 years with the NHS.

Anna said: “I am very proud to have been appointed the next Chief Executive of CPFT.

“It will be no easy task taking over from Tracy, but I will be looking to build on the legacy that she has left, and working alongside our staff and each of our teams to continue to improve services for patients, service-users and carers.

“It remains a very challenging time for the NHS, but I am very excited about this opportunity, and I am really looking forward to getting started.”

After becoming acting Chief Executive of James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in December 2018, Anna was appointed to the permanent role in August 2019.

She first joined the Trust in 2010 and held a number of other Board positions including Director of Governance and Deputy Chief Executive.

After originally training as an orthoptist, she went on to work in the NHS and the private sector leading quality, assurance and service development activities.

CPFT Chair Julie Spence added: “I am delighted to confirm that Anna will be joining our Trust.

“We have undergone a rigorous recruitment process and she was the outstanding candidate in a high-calibre field.

“Her knowledge, experience and commitment to collaborative leadership make her the right choice to take our Trust forward, and to continue to improve our services for all those who require them.”

Anna will take up her post in the new year, with an exact start date yet to be confirmed. Until then, CPFT’s Finance Director, Scott Haldane, will be Acting CEO at the mental health and community physical health provider.