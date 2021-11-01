National Fertility Week: Couples from Peterborough share their joy at IVF reinstatement on NHS

Campaigner Amber Izzo and her husband Marco

Around one in six couples in the UK will experience difficulties conceiving. In Peterborough, the Peterborough and Cambridgeshire CCG have reinstated NHS funded IVF and specialist fertility services after an ‘indefinite’ suspension in 2019 after a campaign by the PT and Fight for IVF.

The turnaround decision has been a ‘breakthrough’ for couples in the city and surrounding areas, as they are now able to continue or start their specialist fertility treatment. Some couples were unable to access specialist fertility treatment between 2019 and 2021 so had to find their own funding.

Marco and Amber Izzo, face of the campaign ‘Fight for IVF who live in Peterborough have had their first appointment with Peterborough City Hospital. The loving couple had previously been denied NHS funded treatment during the suspension.

Amber said: “We were really surprised to find out that we qualified for IVF with the CCG’s reinstated policy, so it’s taken a huge financial weight off our shoulders. We’ve had an appointment with the amazing fertility nurse at PCH and have received a date for our consultation at our new clinic; we’re feeling cautiously optimistic and are hoping with all we have that this is our third time lucky. We are so grateful for this opportunity.”

Speaking ahead of National Fertility Awareness Week, which runs from November 1-5, Lucie Peacock from Chatteris was able to receive treatment on the NHS as she was ‘in the system’ but the cut off happened a few weeks later. She said: “I couldn’t believe what was happening, it was really stressful,” says Lucie. “I felt really panicked. I was desperate to have children, I was determined that I was going to be a mum”

Lucie and her husband Ben’s daughter Alice-Mai was born on August 23 after treatment at Bourn Hall in Cambridge.

She said: “It is wonderful that the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG have now reinstated NHS funded IVF in Cambridgeshire. I think that if there is a medical issue then everyone should be given at least one chance. Everyone was amazing at Bourn Hall, so friendly, I didn’t ever go in there thinking that I was ‘just a number’. At Bourn Hall they genuinely cared and want the best for you.”

National Fertility Awareness Week runs from November 1-5, in the UK 3.5 million people face fertility problems.