Most Peterborough wards face longer drive time to nearest GP than fast food outlet

No matter where you are in the UK, a fast food restaurant never seems to be far away.

Data extracted from Peterborough City Council’s Local Insight map revealed how long it took for residents in each ward to reach their nearest fast food outlet by car.

The figures highlighted contrasts across the city, with several wards less than two minutes away while others faced a much lengthier drive.

All but four Peterborough wards faced longer drives to their nearest GP surgery compared to their nearest fast food outlet, raising questions around access to essential services versus quick food fixes.

McDonalds on Bourges Boulevard

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, cabinet member for adults and health at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are aware that several wards in the city are within a two-minute drive of local shops and centres, which also include fast-food outlets, whilst many residents face longer travel times to reach their nearest GP surgery.

“This is more visible for some of our more urban wards, where commercial density and transport links make fast food more immediately accessible. In contrast, GP surgeries are fewer in numbers and serve wider catchment areas, which can result in longer travel times for some residents.

“Using tools such as the Local Insight mapping system, we can better understand local health inequalities and inform future planning. This includes proximity to services – whether health related or commercial – and the effects to residents’ wellbeing.

“Improving health outcomes and reducing inequalities remains a priority for the council and we continue to work closely with NHS partners to improve access to primary care services, including through digital appointments and community health initiatives.”

Average drive-time to nearest fast food outlet by ward

*Nearest GP surgery drive-time in bold

Barnack – 10.6 mins (10.23 mins to GP) Wittering – 8.57 mins (4.04 mins) Glinton and Castor – 7.1 mins (5.3 mins) West – 4.46 mins (3.87 mins) Eye, Thorney & Newborough – 4.37 mins (7.49 mins) Bretton – 2.75 mins (4.64 mins) Orton Waterville – 2.48 mins (3.19 mins) Gunthorpe – 2.22 mins (4.11 mins) Hampton Vale – 2.14 mins (3.82 mins) Paston and Walton – 2.02 mins (3 mins) Ravensthorpe – 1.98 mins (2.42 mins) Orton Longueville – 1.93 mins (2.64 mins) Werrington – 1.75 mins (6.62 mins) Park – 1.66 mins (1.79 mins) Stanground South – 1.65 mins (3.41 mins) East – 1.62 mins (4.13 mins) North – 1.55 mins (2.26 mins) Dogsthorpe – 1.53 mins (2.95 mins) Fletton and Woodston – 1.32 mins (1.93 mins) Hargate and Hempsted – 1.1 mins (3.03 mins) Central – 1.09 mins (1.48 mins) Fletton and Stanground – 1.06 mins (2.25 mins)