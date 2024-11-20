More than half of patients at Peterborough hospital trust made to wait more than 28 days after surgeries cancelled at the last minute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS is required to offer new appointments within 28 days of any cancellations.

More than half of the time patients who have had their operations cancelled by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust are not being offered a rearranged date within 28 days.

That is the conclusion drawn from new data analysed by Patient Claim Line.

The analysis looked at the latest NHS Statistics regarding cancelled operations across England between July and September 2024.

Peterborough City Hospital.

The data shows that the NWA trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford and Rutland Hospital, cancelled 196 last minute elective operations for non clinical reasons.

Of these, 103 of these patients were not treated within 28 days of the cancellation, 52.6%.

The NHS Constitution states that if a hospital cancels a non-clinical surgery on or after the day of admission, they must offer a new date within 28 days.

If the hospital doesn't offer a new appointment within 28 days, patients are able to complain to their local Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Last minute cancellations are defined as on the day the patient was due to arrive, after the patient has arrived in hospital or on the day of the operation or surgery.

Commenting on the findings, Michael Blakemore-Carson, Senior Litigation Executive at Patient Claim Line said:

“If your surgery has been cancelled and you feel as though your condition or symptoms are getting worse, it is important that you contact your medical provider and let them know.”

“In the case your elective surgery has been cancelled last-minute, the NHS should offer you a new date for your surgery within 28 days. If your cancelled operation is not rescheduled within the 28 days and occurs after this time period, you may be entitled to compensation.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has approached the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust for comment.