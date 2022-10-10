Eagle Wood Neurological Care Centre on Bretton Way

A major new unit has been at Eagle Neurological Wood Care Centre in Bretton.

The unit will act as an extension to the rehabilitation centre for people with neurological conditions and brain injuries. run by specialist care provider PJ Care.

The development will see a three-storey extension added to the existing 105-bed service on Bretton Way to provide 24 additional beds.

The proposed look of the new building.

The current centre has four purpose-built units and provides care to residents who can’t be supported in more traditional nursing homes due to the level of challenging behaviour and complexity of their neurological conditions which require a multi-disciplinary team to assess and consult swiftly.

The ground floor of the proposed extension comprises eight transitional living units, offering apartment-style living for people in the early stages of their condition. The units will enable residents to enjoy a degree of independence while having the support of on-site staff, and a communal lounge provides a sense of community.

The first and second floors will feature 16 en-suite ‘high dependency’ bedrooms for people with complex behavioural issues. These floors come with innovative design features that will enhance the quality of care and enable people to transition into care with less disruption.

The development will sit within the existing boundary of the Eagle Wood site and as part of the works, 34 car parking spaces will be added.

The new building will be known as Richard Hicken House, named after Eagle Wood’s head chef of nine years who passed away in 2020. Initially, the site would create about 50 new jobs in catering, housekeeping, maintenance, care and nursing.

PJ Care chairman Neil Russell said: “We think this new development is a new and innovative addition to the care we already offer.

“We can offer a focused, personalised care environment that’s somewhat cheaper than hospital care and arguably more effective.