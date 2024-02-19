Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough residents are set to be able to access faster and more precise imaging thanks to three new scanners being installed at Fitzwilliam Hospital.

These new scanners will be located at the independent hospital located on Milton Way, South Bretton and will support the diagnoses of dental, cardio, liver, and breast conditions whilst also allowing more patients to receive hip injections to relieve pain.

Fitzwilliam’s Imaging Manager, Alison Key, said: “This investment in the latest technology keeps the department at the forefront of clinical imaging.

The Fitzwilliam Hospital in Peterborough.

"The new scanners are capacity enablers bringing new patient services and the ability to see more patients in our current diagnostic services. They also enhance our patients’ experiences and allow for more accurate diagnoses.”

Improved dental imaging

This Italian FUJI CT scanner generates 3D-images of the craniofacial region in a single scan. It scans teeth and dental structures, soft tissues, nerves, and bones in a patient’s skull and face.

This cutting-edge technology provides high contrast and finely detailed 3D-images of a patient’s mouth and allows for more precise dentistry treatment planning. It is used when regular dental or facial X-rays are not sufficient.

It is useful in the surgical planning for impacted and wisdom teeth, and the accurate placement of dental implants. Using this scanner to understand where roots and nerves are, can help prevent serious problems such as permanent nerve damage after wisdom tooth removal.

Ideal for claustrophobic patients who prefer a more open scanner with a large mirror and adaptable for wheelchairs, it offers a more supportive yet gentle experience for all.

Using low-dose protocols and SafeBeamTM technology, the lowest radiation dose is delivered to protect patients’ health. Radiation is based on diagnostic needs and the area being examined. This is particularly important when investigating a patient’s thyroid and eyes.

Two new ultrasound services

After consulting with sonographers and consultants and considering their recommendations and requirements, Fitzwilliam Hospital has invested in one of the latest GE ultrasound scanners.

This new ultrasound scanner brings fast and precise imaging to patients and has improved probes for better image clarity and consistency.

This new machine enables Fitzwilliam to offer two new patient imaging services.

The first is a cardiac ultrasound test, also known as an echocardiogram, or "echo". This scan looks at a patient’s heart and nearby blood vessels and also observes blood flow within the heart’s structures.

The second new service that this new ultrasound scanner brings to Fitzwilliam Hospital is a special liver scan called a FibroScan or elastography. A FibroScan measures a patient’s liver scarring or fibrosis caused by several liver diseases. It can non-invasively identify, evaluate, and monitor liver fibrosis in chronic liver diseases such as cirrhosis.

Second scanning room

A second scanning room will also be created at the hospital with another up-to-the-minute ultrasound scanner. This will increase their scanning capacity and improve patient access to diagnosis and treatment.

The same GE ultrasound scanner will be used for a variety of scanning needs. Firstly, it will support interarticular injections for hip pain relief for those who need pain relief but are not ready for a hip replacement.