Lord Mayor Marco visits Peterborough care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Werrington Lodge care home, in Peterborough have invited members of the local community to their monthly dementia café.

We had the honour of meeting the Mayor of Peterborough Marco Cereste.

Residents, staff, families and guests all had a chance to have a chat. The Mayor came over to support the launch of our monthly Dementia Cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place every first Friday of the month, guests will have a chance to meet other carers supporting others living with dementia. Free to all, the dementia café at the home provides small respite and social support.

Werrington Lodge Care Home

During the care group session, guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care.

General Manager Nancy Simeon said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better.

"Our team here at Werrington Lodge. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Werrington Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.