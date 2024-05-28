Longueville Court Care Home hosts pudding club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barchester holds monthly pudding clubs, and this month it was Longueville Court's turn to host.

Longueville Court held its pudding club on Friday afternoon, with Councillor Kirsty Knight and three members of Peterborough Football Club as guest judges.

Chef Aneliya Gramatikova and Activities Coordinator Karina Dunn pulled out all the stops. There was five delicious puddings and entertainment from The Fenlands Harmonica Guys.

The winning pudding will go into the year-end final and will be included in a recipe book made up of all the resident's recipes that will be published at the end of the year.

Longueville Courts General Manager Krzystof Krzyszofiak said: " Longueville Court is keen to involve the community in our activities and showcase what we do in our home.

"It was great to see our guest judges engaging with our residents, having fun, and of course enjoying the delicious puddings".

Longueville Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK's largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.