Police officers across three counties have helped resuscitate more than 100 people suffering cardiac arrest thanks to a life-saving app first launched in Cambridgeshire.

When ambulance services receive a 999 call reporting a possible cardiac arrest in Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire or Hertfordshire, an alert is triggered through the GoodSAM app.

It sounds on the mobile phones of first aid-trained police officers who are logged into GoodSAM, and are within 800 metres of the incident.

A police officer using the GoodSAM app - which was first launched in Cambridgeshire.

Since it was launched in Cambridgeshire in October 2021, more than 500 police officers across the three forces have responded to alerts and many have given life-saving CPR.

Speaking on behalf of the three forces, Chief Supt Jon Hutchinson said: “As police officers we are dedicated to serving the public and protecting lives. We are delighted to have played a part in helping so many people who have suffered a cardiac arrest.”

Officers across the three counties receive alerts from 999 calls answered by the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST). The alert service helps bridge the gap between a 999 call and an ambulance arriving at the scene.

Recently, the initiative was expanded to include East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Jo Fletcher, Associate Director for Urgent and Emergency Care Integration at EEAST, said: “This is a fantastic example how emergency services are working together to provide the best possible response to the public when they need us. In the event of a cardiac arrest, every minute counts and the sooner a patient can get medical help such as CPR, the better their chances of survival.

“I want to thank the dedicated police officers across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire who have gone above and beyond their duties in responding to nearby cardiac arrest calls.”

Prof Mark Wilson OBE, GoodSAM co-founder, added: “Beds, Cambs and Herts police forces and EEAST have led the way restarting the hearts of more than 100 people. Imagine the thousands of people that could be saved if this was replicated by forces and ambulance services across the UK (and beyond). We thank both their leadership and every officer who has so kindly volunteered.”