A blood donor has spoken of his emotional meeting with the woman his donation helped to save following a horrific road accident.

Peterborough teacher Alex Quant-Smith was invited by NHS Blood and Transport (NHSBT) to discuss giving blood in a scene televised on BBC’s The One Show last week.

Alex, 36, travelled to London for the show, where he was told all about the female motorcycle rider who received his blood plasma donation mid-flight in an air ambulance.

What Alex didn’t realise was that the woman – Ruth Cork – was about to make surprise entry.

"When I was first contacted by NHSBT about this, I thought it was just spam,” admits Alex. “I’ve only given blood 15 times, which isn’t much compared to others, so I wondered why they wanted to speak to me. But I thought I’d go along and just see what happens.”

Alex was interviewed by the show’s Jeff Brazier in front of a NHSBT screen, when the presenter suddenly announced that Ruth was there with them.

"She came out from behind the screen, and we went straight in for the hug,” recalls Alex. “She started crying and my eyes were welling up too – it was very emotional.”

Ruth, 38, of Shrewsbury, suffered 13 broken bones and serious head and face injuries during the accident in Cumbria in August 2022. Her motorbike was in collision with a car while travelling at around 70mph. She was thrown over her handlebars and into a ditch.

Her injuries included a broken femur, sacrum, jaw, cheekbone, skull, pelvis, displaced and crushed vertebrae. She had serious internal bleeding, including a bleed on the brain. The Great North Air Ambulance gave her a transfusion of red blood cells and blood plasma during the 14-minute flight to Royal Preston Hospital. Blood plasma helps the blood to clot.

Thanks to the care she received, Ruth was able to largely recover and has gone on to do charity runs in support of the air ambulance.

Alex, from Spalding, works as local authority teacher for deaf pupils in Peterborough. The married dad-of-two adopted children, has given around about 15 blood donations so far.

An NHSBT spokesperson said: “Alex donated as a young man but then had to stop due the previous restrictions affecting gay men. He restarted donating after the Government changed donation laws in 2021, enabling more gay men to donate.”

On meeting, a tearful Ruth told Alex: “My family and I owe you my life. Without you and your blood and your plasma I wouldn’t be here.” Alex replied: “You don’t owe me anything” adding that it was ‘surreal’ to imagine how his blood plasma was now in Ruth.

Following the meeting, Ruth added: “As an ordinary person, Alex has done something extraordinary - saving a life, which very few can say they’ve done. He played an early and critical role among the many who helped save mine. He will always have a special place in my heart, and in my blood!”

Alex said: “We found out we had a lot in common – we both like running and our favourite cocktail is an espresso martini. We’ve got on really well afterwards and have stayed in touch.

“Getting the message out there about the importance of blood donation is what it’s all about – as anyone of us could need a blood donation at any time. Since the show aired, I’ve had a few people say to me they are going to start donating blood, so that’s great.”

He added: “I felt a real connection with Ruth that I think will last a long time, so I’m really glad I took up the invite to go to London.”

NHS Blood and Transplant arranged the surprise meeting to highlight their appeal for blood donors.

Laura Green, a consultant haematologist for NHSBT, said: “Blood donations are critical for saving lives after a traumatic injury. The red cells replace the blood you’ve lost, carrying oxygen around your body. And the blood plasma can help the blood to clot.

“Without Alex’s donation, Ruth may have died from her crash injuries. It was lovely to see them meet. Ruth was so grateful to Alex and so excited to thank him in person.

“Blood donors can only meet their recipients if we arrange it, so this was a very rare and special occasion.

The NHS needs nearly 200,000 blood donors every year, especially those with blood types in high demand such as O negative. Blood is constantly needed to help the NHS treat patients with cancer, blood disorders and those suffering medical trauma or undergoing surgery. Blood can be split into parts after donation, so each donation can save or improve up to three lives.

• To find out about donating blood in your area, book an appointment via the NHS Give Blood website, use the NHSGiveBlood app, or call 0300 123 23 23.

1 . Blood Donor success A blood donation from Alex, (inset, right) went on to help save the life of Ruth Cork following a horrific motorcycle accident. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . New friends Alex pictured with Ruth during the filming of the One Show. Photo: NHSBT Photo Sales

3 . metp alex donating.jpg Alexander Quant-Smith pictured giving blood, left, and with the blood donation, right. Photo: NHSBT Photo Sales

4 . Hug Alex and Ruth meeting and hugging on The One Show. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales