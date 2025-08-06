In Pictures: Peterborough man who "doesn't exercise" completes Three Peaks challenge for cancer charity after his dad's devastating diagnosis

Simon Hernon and James Prestoncompleted the Three Peaks Challenge last week in aid of Orchid – a charity supporting men with testicular, prostate, and penile cancer.

The pair were inspired to help after Simon’s dad Robin was diagnosed with penile cancer, with their efforts raising awareness and vital support for affected men and their families.

The cousins travelled to Scotland on Thursday, July 31, where they camped wild on the slopes of Ben Nevis, before beginning their first ascent of the 72-hour challenge in the morning.

"It was a massive struggle for me as I don’t exercise,” admits Simon, 35. “I have climbed some peaks in the Lake District before, but never the three biggest in the UK, back-to-back.

"James is a bit fitter than me, but I’m quite mentally strong. I never once thought I wouldn’t be able to finish it. I just went into the challenge thinking that I couldn’t give up until it was done.”

The next peak the pair tackled was Scarfell Pike, in Cumbria, followed by Snowdon in Wales, where the cousins celebrated completing the challenge by raising a toast to Robin on the mountain’s 1,085m-tall summit.

It was an extra special moment for James, who also celebrated his 35th birthday that day.

They have now raised £2,764 of their £3,000 target.

Speaking about his dad’s diagnosis, Simon said: “It’s something you never expect to hear, it completely turns your world upside down. Seeing someone you love go through that is incredibly hard. But we’ve also seen just how important the right support, awareness, and treatment can be. That’s why we want to give something back.

“We knew the challenge was going to be tough, but it’s nothing compared to what so many men go through when facing a cancer diagnosis.”

He added: “Orchid is a small charity doing life-changing work: funding research, providing free resources, and giving direct support to men and families like mine. They don’t get the attention they deserve – and we want to change that.”

To support the pair’s fundraiser for Orchid, visit their GoFundMe page.

Scafell Pike Main image: On the summit of Scafell Pike. Inset: Simon's dad, Robin, pictured in hospital.

A head for heights Simon pictured before the first ascent and, right, one of the more tricky paths to navigate on their way to the top.

Scotch Mist A misty ascent to the top of Ben Nevis