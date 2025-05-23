In Pictures: Peterborough glows green in campaign for better mental health support

A event raising awareness of the impact of mental health and the support services available saw Peterborough lit up in green last week.

The Peterborough Glows Green campaign aimed to “put mental health at the heart of the community” and was organised by Peterborough Prime, in partnership with Peterborough Positive.

Held on May 16, the event ran alongside Mental Health Awareness Week and was sponsored by Kathmandu Lounge Peterborough.

A Peterborough Prime spokesperson explained: “The initiative officially began with a symbolic green flag raising ceremony at the Peterborough City Council Town Hall, a moment that marked the city's unity and solidarity in support of mental health awareness.

“Later in the day, businesses, charities, clinical services, and community organisations came together to network and pledge their commitment to promoting mental health awareness in the workplace. The campaign culminated in lighting up Peterborough city centre in green, symbolising hope, support, and visibility for mental health.

“This campaign united residents, schools, local authorities, large corporations, and civic leaders, all reaffirming their determination to advocate for stronger mental health support across Peterborough.”

Notable attendees included:

● Cllr Shabina Asad Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Adult Social Care

● Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive

● Paul Bristow, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Founded in 2022, Peterborough Prime has a core mission "to break the stigma of suffering in silence and to champion mental wellbeing for all”.

Nabil Ilahi, Chief Executive Officer at Peterborough Prime, said: “Peterborough’s strength lies in its unity and diversity. The NHS mental health services are under immense pressure, and we are here to support, not scrutinise them.

“There is incredible work being done across the city by organisations such as NHS CPFT, CPSL Mind, Centre33, CGL Aspire, Andy’s Man Club, Peterborough Samaritans, H.E.L.P, YANA (You Are Not Alone), HealthWatch and many passionate organisations and individuals, all committed to mental health and wellbeing.

“My vision is clear: I will not rest until Peterborough Prime breaks the stigma of suffering in silence. The team at Peterborough Prime will continue to create safe spaces, lead honest conversations, and build bridges between services and the people who need them most.

"This is more than a campaign, it’s a movement. And Peterborough will be the first city in the country to show that no one has to face their struggles alone.”

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “As part of our commitment in supporting mental health awareness week, I was proud and energised to collaborate with Peterborough Prime on this groundbreaking campaign. To witness our business community not only show up, but boldly stand up and pledge real commitment to mental health awareness was a defining moment for our city. It proves that when we come together with purpose, Peterborough leads the way not just in words, but in meaningful action.”

Cllr Shabina Asad Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Adult Social Care at Peterborough City Council, said: “Glowing Green for Mental Health Week reminds us that it’s okay not to be okay. I’m pleased that Nabil from Peterborough Prime and Pep Cipriano COO from Peterborough Positive held this impactful event. It was inspiring to see so many outstanding organisations showcasing the crucial work they do to support those experiencing mental health challenges. I’m proud to have supported this campaign and look forward to encouraging Peterborough Prime as they continue their exceptional work.”

Paul Bristow, Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor added: “Huge well done to Peterborough Prime and Peterborough Positive on their campaign. Awareness of the importance of mental health has improved considerably in recent years but more needs to be done to remove stigma. No one should suffer alone. As Mayor, I pledge to continue championing mental health across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, working l with partners to foster an environment where mental wellbeing is embedded at the heart of everything we do.”

Peterborough Prime's Senior Leadership Team pictured with Cllr Shabina (centre)

Green lights around city centre tress added to the atmosphere

Members networking at the event to support mental health in the city