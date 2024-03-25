Homebuilder helps out Peterborough’s Deafblind UK charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deafblind UK, based at Paston Ridings in the city, offers practical and emotional support as well as advice, information, assistance with technology, and even discounted holidays.

The charity was looking for a suitable venue to hold a photoshoot to capture the breadth of their support and Bovis Homes offered one of its show homes as the company is building new properties in the area.

The homebuilder offered the charity the use of a property at its Hampton Water location in Peterborough. The property is a show home in Bovis Homes’ Aspen house style, which is a four-bedroom detached house.

Left to right: Philippa Bradbury - Deafblind UK, Bovis Homes sales consultant Jo, Naomi Dainty

Dina Pittore, marketing manager for Bovis Homes, said: “Deafblind UK gives important, compassionate support to people dealing with sight and hearing loss, so we were very happy to help them out by offering a place to hold the photoshoot.

“And having made this initial link with Deafblind UK, we would love to stay in touch and find ways to build a strong partnership in the future so that we can help them where we can.”

The charity held the photoshoot on Tuesday 20 February when beneficiaries and volunteers were invited to take part.

Marketing manager for Deafblind UK, Naomi Dainty, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the Bovis Homes team in Peterborough for so generously supporting our work. This is a shining example of one of the many ways that corporates and charities can work together, and we’re looking forward to building a strong future partnership.”

Bovis Homes is part of Vistry Group which also includes Linden Homes and Countryside Homes. Vistry’s East Anglia division has its base in Peterborough on Bakewell Road.